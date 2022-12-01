Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Up 83.3% in November

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

