Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.96

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 15342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $727.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,159 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.