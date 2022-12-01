Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in November

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ATEYY opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantest will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

