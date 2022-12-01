Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.05

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.36. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.29.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

