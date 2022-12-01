Adshares Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008144 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.26 million and $574,378.68 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,233 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

