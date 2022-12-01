Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,351,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 84.1% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 862,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after buying an additional 150,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.