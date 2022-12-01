ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 1.2%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.62 ($6.82) and last traded at €6.70 ($6.91). Approximately 31,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.78 ($6.99).

ADLER Real Estate Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.50. The firm has a market cap of $733.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

