Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in November

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Adler Group stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
About Adler Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adler Group (ADPPF)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.