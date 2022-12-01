Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in November

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

