Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 23,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 512,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

ADEA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.45%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

