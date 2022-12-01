Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 40,585 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 24,823 put options.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.8 %

ATVI stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 240,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

