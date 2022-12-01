Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.11.

ATVI stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

