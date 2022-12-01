Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 9,724,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,720. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.