Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.22. 831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

