Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $150,930.90 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004897 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.