Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the October 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,846. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.