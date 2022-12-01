Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.80. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 141,005 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,961 shares in the company, valued at $350,964.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

