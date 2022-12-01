AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.5% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,698. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

