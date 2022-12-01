8,990 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 616.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $273.64.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.