88,881 Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of RCI Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RICK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,786. The firm has a market cap of $848.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

