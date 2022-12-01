83,161 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Bought by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Lloyd Park LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,080,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 895,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

PIM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,401. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

