50,000 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $101.54. 27,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,785. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $442.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.