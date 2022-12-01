4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFNTF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on 4Front Ventures in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 66,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

Featured Stories

