3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.32. 55,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,261. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

