296,814 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 296,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.50 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.30 ($5.46) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

