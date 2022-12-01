2,714 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,982,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

