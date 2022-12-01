20,000 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KELYA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $644.77 million, a PE ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

