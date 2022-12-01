1peco 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,231.03 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, 1peco has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $177.75 million and $1,231.03 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00006984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

