18,503 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wingstop Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

