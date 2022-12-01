180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $18,781.20 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,781.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,055.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52.

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

