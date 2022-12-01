14,562 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 627.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TFC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

