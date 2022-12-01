140 Summer Partners LP Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,052,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,323,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 5.5% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 140 Summer Partners LP owned 0.49% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 100,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,603. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.