136,012 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,388,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,332,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.77. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $399,248. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.