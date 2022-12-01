1,310 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.77. 87,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,698. The company has a market cap of $284.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $146.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.