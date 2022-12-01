1,310 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.77. 87,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,698. The company has a market cap of $284.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $146.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

