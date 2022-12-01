116,785 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 29,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

