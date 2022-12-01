11,644 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Stories
