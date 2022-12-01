11,644 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

