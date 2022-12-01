11,416 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 24,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TUP opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.38. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

