Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 201,204 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.