Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 127,389 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 127,389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,420,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 823,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

