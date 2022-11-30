Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Yum! Brands by 268.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

YUM opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

