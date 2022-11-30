Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.21 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Hess stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

