Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.48 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

