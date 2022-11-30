Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $385.28 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $693.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.