Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,556.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,347.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,204.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,575.28.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.47.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

