Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.03-0.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

