Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $134.85

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.85, but opened at $127.39. Zscaler shares last traded at $125.65, with a volume of 17,229 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 139,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.