Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,554 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 226,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 89,477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.6 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

