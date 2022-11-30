Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

BAH opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

