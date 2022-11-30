Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

