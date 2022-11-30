Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 998 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

