Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $20,103,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DECK opened at $388.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $424.51.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

